Pope Thomas Selected as Lexington Rotarian of the Year

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There was a special announcement at the Lexington Rotary Club’s Valentine’s Day dinner, as Pope Thomas was selected as Rotarian of the Year. Pope has been a member since 1954, and was the first president in Lexington Rotary history to be elected before the age of 30.

Pope was born and raised in Henderson County. He graduated high school from the Columbia Military Academy in 1948. And then on to the University of Tennessee, where he graduated in 1952.

Pope served in the Army from 1952 – 1954 as a First Lieutenant. He came home to Lexington afterwards and worked in his family business, Thomas Furniture, for…

For the complete story, see the March 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

