Charter Celebrates Completion of Chesterfield Project

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Charter Communications/Spectrum held a ceremony across from Fisher’s Grocery in Chesterfield to celebrate the completion of a broadband project in the area.

Attending were State Senator Ed Jackson, who will pick up Henderson County after the redistricting is formalized, and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray.

Charter Representative Zach Bates said that the grant was announced by the governor two years ago, as part of…

