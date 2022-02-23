Voter Registration Deadline is April 4

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Qualifying for the upcoming primary closed at noon on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The withdrawal deadline will be February 24th, and the deadline for voter registration will be April 4th. Early voting will start on April 13th and the Primary will be on May 3rd.

The following positions have qualified, indicated by a Q, and the primary by D for Democrat, R for Republican, and I for Independent.

A reminder that Independent candidates will run only in the General Election and not the Primary.

County Mayor

Eddie Bray (R-Q), James Robert McCready (R-Q), and David Watts (R-Q)

Trustee

John Cavness (R-Q)

Circuit Court / General Sessions Court Clerk

Beverly Dunaway (R-Q)

County Clerk

Tasha Carver (R-Q), Clay Crook (R-Q), John A. James, (R-Q), Damon Owens (R-Q) Jill Holmes Parker (R-Q), and Jeffery Willis (R-Q)

Register of Deeds

Doug Bartholomew (R-Q)

Sheriff

Bradley T. Atkinson (R-Q) and Brian Duke (R-Q)

Constables

District 1- Jr. Howard (R-Q) and John S. James (R-Q)

District 2- Ronnie Holmes (R-Q)

District 3- Mike Fisher (R-Q) and…

