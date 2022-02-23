New Leadership Class Starts First Session Activities

Article Submitted by Melissa Gilbert-

Our Henderson County Chamber of Commerce Leadership class spent the day on Thursday, February 17, 2022, learning about how our city and county governments operate. A big thank you to our leaders for taking time to help educate our class on important issues in our community.

This year’s class participants are: Jessica Conley (LPC-MHSP), Buffy Creekmore (Keller Williams Prime Team), Stephanie Hamilton (Volvo Penta), Stephanie Jeanes (Coldwell Banker McKee Realty), Gerrianne Mayfield (New Image Health Food/The Gathering Place), Richard “Red” McCaskill (The Peoples Bank), Casey McDaniel (Henderson County Schools), Brian Muetze (Sunset Valley Farms), Cindy Palmer (TCAT Jackson-Lexington Campus), Tammie Powers (Henderson County Schools), Ryne Reynolds (West Tennessee Medical Group), Bob Roberts (Farmhouse Country Cafeteria), Mitchell Stanfill (Henderson County Cremation Services of Tennessee), Simone Taylor (FirstBank), and Tonya Womack (Volvo Penta).

Mayor Griggs and the managers of each department gave us excellent presentations, including a tour of the water treatment plant.

We spent the afternoon visiting the courthouse and elected officials. Each office explained what they do, and our day concluded with Mayor Bray giving an update on the county. The leadership program was established in…

For the complete article, see the February 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!