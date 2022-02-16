Lions Club Presents Low Profile Shopping Cart to Dollar General Store

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“Every year, the Lexington Lions Club choses a project that will benefit the community,” said Miles Roberts, who is serving as this year’s president. The project this year was a low-profile shopping cart. Not a miniature cart for children, but a full-size cart with a low profile for smaller adults.

The club contacted Dollar General Store on South Broad Street to get the idea into the approval process. Ricky Howard was then contacted to refit a cart and was able to match the Dollar General Store yellow. Club members took the finished product to Ms. Ann Pherro, at A&M Seafood Market, and Roberts said that she just cried with delight. “She laughed and said that she could even touch the bottom of the cart!” Roberts said.

Lexington Lions Club members Miles Roberts, William Jones, Anthony Goodman, Billy Holmes, and Johnny Grimes met at the Dollar General on South Broad on Monday, February 14, 2022, to make the presentation of the cart to the store and…

