Firefighter Dismissed Due to Arson Charges

Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy released the following on a local firefighter who had been arrested after a TBI investigation.

“Henderson County Fire Department is saddened to report that one of its own has been charged with arson and other crimes committed in Madison County. It’s difficult to think that a firefighter could be guilty of such. Our mission is to protect lives and property from fire.”

“Firefighter Jason Greer, assigned to Henderson County Fire Station 4, was formally charged Wednesday afternoon, February 2, 2022, by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Upon being notified of his arrest, he was immediately suspended from his duties as a volunteer firefighter with Henderson County. Later in the afternoon, additional information received led to his termination with the department.”

“Greer served as a volunteer firefighter with Henderson County for 22 years and was recently employed by Madison County Fire Department as a full-time firefighter.”

The TBI Newsroom made the following release. “An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a former full-time firefighter with the Madison County Fire Department and a part-time firefighter with the Henderson County Fire Department.”

“TBI special agents worked with the Madison County Fire Department in investigating multiple fires within a structure in the 180 block of McLeary Road in Jackson on…

