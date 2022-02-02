Grand Jury Hands Down 103 True Bills of Indictment

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Grand Jury met on Friday, January 28, 2022, and handed down 103 true bills of indictment. This number also included 62 sealed indictments, which were mostly for sale and delivery of Meth .5 grams or more:

• Aliyah Dawn Brasher, Forgery (thirty-four counts), Theft Over $10,000

• Aliyah Dawn Brasher, Evading Arrest

• Aliyah Dawn Brasher, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (five counts)

• Rebecca Cole, Attempted Aggravated Burglary, Violation of Order of Protection, Vandalism Under $1,000, Resisting Arrest, Vandalism Under…

For the complete article, see the February 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

