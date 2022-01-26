Lexington Board Holds Business Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met on Monday evening, January 24, 2022, for their regular business session.

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs gave a recap of some of the issues from last week’s meeting for the members who were out during that meeting. On election signs, the item is being reviewed by the city attorney as it has gray areas. The mayor said that the ordinance was meant for elections, rather than primaries, and that a rewritten ordinance would go before the Planning Commission. Mayor Griggs said that while the ordinance is being worked out that candidates are welcomed to put up signs within the city limits.

On the consent agenda, the following items were approved: Thursday and Friday instead of Friday and Monday for the 2022 Christmas holiday schedule; BancorpSouth lease for the Solid Waste Department truck; the N-Site, Inc. bid of $691,252.00 for the West Church St. multi-modal sidewalk project: the TDOT procurement policy; to fill vacancies for Solid Waste Dept., Finance Dept., and the Lexington Cemetery; surplus the property at Booth Road; first reading of the ordinance to annex the property along Timberlake Road; the Animal Control Policy; the purchase of a Waste Water Dept. dump truck; continuation of Kersey Consulting with LES; and…

