Chamber Hosts Leadership Banquet

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce hosted their Fourth Annual Leadership Class banquet at the Buttrey Wedding and Event Venue in Yuma on Saturday evening, January 22, 2022.

Chamber Executive Director Melissa Gilbert said that “This class began pre-pandemic and faced many challenges to be able to successfully complete the program. They remained dedicated, adaptable and versatile and we thank them and their employers for allowing them to continue and can’t wait to see what each of these leaders do next.”

“Each Leadership Class is responsible for a community project and this class established a Youth Leadership Program for Lexington High School and Scotts Hill High School that will start next…

For complete coverage, see the January 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!