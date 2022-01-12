LHS Lady Tigers Take Down Lady Panthers

Article by Blake Franklin-

The weather conditions weren’t going to stop the two rival teams from meeting each other on the hardwood last Friday evening, January 7, 2022. Lexington Lady Tigers basketball hit the road and headed into Decatur County to face off against the Riverside Lady Panthers on this evening. The Lady Tigers wouldn’t be denied in this close contest as the team was able to secure the victory over Riverside. The final score of the game was 52-49, in favor of Lexington.

Lexington got started by scoring 12 points in the first quarter. The Lady Tigers would allow Riverside to put up ten points in the first quarter as well. In the second, Lexington would add another 16 points to the scoreboard. Riverside recorded 15 points in the second quarter before halftime. At intermission the score was 28-25, in favor of the Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers would then come out in the third quarter and record 13 points. Lexington gave up ten points to Riverside in the same quarter. The fourth quarter saw Lexington only score four points. The Lady Panthers were able to force overtime by scoring ten points in the fourth quarter. In overtime, Lexington netted seven points and held Riverside to only scoring four points, to take the victory in an intense game.

Having an outstanding night on the floor and leading the Lady Tigers team was Sarah Simmons. She finished with 17 points in the…

For the complete article, see the January 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!