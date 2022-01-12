Beech River Churches Meet Needs in Decatur County

By Lonnie Wilkey, Editor, Baptist and Reflector (used with permission)-

Portions of Henderson and Decatur Counties sustained scattered damage from tornadoes that struck the state on the weekend of Dec. 10, 2021.

Residents of both counties, especially Decatur County, were not unscathed. Tornadoes took out the TVA lines that carried electricity into both counties.

Most of Henderson County had power restored within two days, but Decatur County was without power for six days and water for five days, said Stan Wafler, director of missions for Beech River Baptist Association.

“We needed to get water and food into Decatur County,” he said. All the bottled water in area stores had been given out or sold.

Phone calls were made, and the association was given 288 cases of water on four pallets from a distributer in Jackson. David Adams, pastor of Southside Missionary Baptist Church in Parsons, secured a truck and trailer and he and Wafler picked up the water and delivered it to the fire department in Scotts Hill and the EMA office in Decaturville, Wafler said.

Meanwhile, Calvary Baptist Church in Parsons agreed to host the association’s ministry trailer, which included a generator, and to organize volunteers to provide meals in Decatur County. While they were…

For the complete article, see the January 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!