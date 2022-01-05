Wednesday Morning Truck Crash at 117 Mile-Marker of I-40

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A driver was injured, and debris was left in the way of drivers on I-40, when a semi-truck left the roadway in Henderson County on Wednesday morning, December 29, 2021.

The report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said that the vehicle left the roadway near the 117 mile-marker around 6:00 a.m. The 2007 Freightliner was driven by Jeremy Henry, age 37, of Dallas, Texas. There were no charges and Henry was reported to have been using his seatbelt.

The preliminary investigation of the accident by THP reported that the vehicle was traveling east on I-40 when it left the road. The load it was hauling was discharged and landed in the roadway, where four other vehicles struck the debris.

Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy provided the following account. “Fire Station 3 responded to a destructive crash on…

