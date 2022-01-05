Fire Station 3 Responds To Dec. 29th Multi – Car Crashes On Interstate 40

Article by Chief Lynn Murphy-

At 12:10 p.m., Tuesday afternoon, December 29, 2021, Station 3 was paged to a multi-car crash with possible fire at the 111 mile- marker on Interstate 40. Station 3 arrived at 12:20 p.m. and reported injuries, but no fire.

At 12:23 p.m., a secondary crash occurred at the 109-mile marker as a result of traffic being backed up from the first crash. Two occupants suffered injuries with one considered serious.

Station 3 had just returned to the station from the accidents when they received a report of a car from the initial crash being on fire on the back of a wrecker at the 108 Exit off ramp. Firefighters responded and…

