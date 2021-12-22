Article by W. Clay Crook-

The annual Shop With a Cop event gathered with law enforcement at the Otto Britt Fairgrounds building on Saturday morning, December 18, 2021, and then paired off to their favorite shopping places to fill their list or enjoy a cheery impulse purchase.

“The smiles are worth it!” said one officer, as he reached up for a doll. The little girl was on tiptoes, waving her hands until she finally caught the present. No cart time for this toy, it was safely wrapped in a couple of loving arms, as the girl sped down the aisle.

“We have about 31 sponsored children this morning,” said Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin. LPD Captain Jeff Middleton said that…

