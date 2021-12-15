Sardis Board Meets

Article by Lois Freeland-

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen for Sardis met on Monday evening, December 6, 2021, with all members were present except Teresa Beecham.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting was called to order by Sardis Mayor J.W. Creasey. With a quorum being present, the minutes of the previous meeting were approved as written. The financial statement for November was also reviewed and approved. It was reported that the city is awaiting funds from the insurance company for…

For complete coverage, see the December 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!