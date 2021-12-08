Residents Capture Photos of Tornado

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Henderson County and Decatur County until 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening, December 5, 2021.

High winds and violent rain, mixed with hail, entered the county near Mifflin, traveling across Middlefork, Warren’s Bluff, and Darden, with heavy rotation indicated by weather radar which did not dissipate until passing the Darden area.

Several residents at Middlefork, which was struck by a tornado in the spring of this year, reported funnel cloud / tornado formations which fortunately did not touch…

