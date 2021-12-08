Lexington Special Called Meeting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen for Lexington held a special called meeting on Monday evening, December 6, 2021.

Under unfinished business, the board approved a proposal from the Lexington Fire Department to enter an agreement with a cooperative purchasing agency.

Chief Doug Acred answered questions concerning employee compensation for Fire Dept. EMS certifications, costs, viability of usage, and possible liabilities. The item was tabled to discuss during the budget meetings.

Under new business, the board approved a resolution for signatures on checking accounts for Lexington Utilities. The board approved a state approved draft resolution to allow Lexington to receive any Opioid Lawsuit Settlement funds when they are granted. The board also approved the second reading of the ordinance amending the Lexington Municipal Code on the leave accrual plan and probation period for…

For the complete story, see the December 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

