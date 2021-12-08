Christmas Tree Lighting on Court Square

Article submitted by the Chamber of Commerce-

The community Christmas tree lighting was held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the gazebo on court square. This is a community event held annually by the City of Lexington, Henderson County, and the Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber Director Melissa Gilbert welcomed everyone and introduced Lexington Vice Mayor Sandra Wood and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray. There was then a…

For the complete story, see the December 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

