Lexington Board Holds Special Called Meeting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington held a special called meeting on Monday evening, November 29, 2021. The two agenda items were a discussion on employee benefits and supplementing a portion of family health insurance for employees.

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs welcomed County Commissioner Jeff James and reminded the attendees that only the two items on the agenda could be discussed.

Under employee benefits, the main item was the number of vacation hours that could be accrued and / or rolled over. The board approved the first reading of a 90 day probation for new hires, no paid holidays until 30 days of service, and the following vacation accrual, with a…

For the complete article, see the December 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

