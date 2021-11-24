Sardis Senior Center Hosts Annual Veterans Day Celebration

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Sardis Senior Center hosted their annual Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, November 18, 2021, recognizing local veterans through a special ceremony and celebrating with a meal afterwards. Senior Center Director Tammie Martin helped greet visitors with Judith Willis serving as master of ceremonies, Bro. Bobby Brown delivering the invocation, and music by the Dennis Smith and Friends Band. Special guests included…

