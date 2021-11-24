Mallard Found Guilty on Several Counts of Aggregated Sexual Battery and Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The case of the State Vs. Kerry Lewis Mallard ended on the afternoon of Thursday, November 18, 2021, in the Circuit Court of Henderson County before Judge Roy B. Morgan.

He was found guilty on Count 1 for continuous sexual abuse of a child. On counts 2 through 34 for aggregated sexual battery, he was found guilty on Counts 12 through 23, and Counts 25 through 34, and not guilty on Counts 2-11, and Count 24. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 28, 2022.

Closing arguments in the Kerry Mallard trial were heard by the jury on Thursday morning, November 18, 2021. The trial began on Wednesday with fifteen jurors in place. After the charging of the jury at 9:38 a.m. on Thursday, three jurors were released by drawing lots.

Lloyd R. Tatum and the defense team drew upon a lack of forensic evidence and witness testimony, while Assistant DA Angela Scott reminded the jury of inconsistencies in defense witness statements and timeframes and that forensic evidence is…

For complete coverage, see the November 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

