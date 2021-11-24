Lady Tigers Basketball Secures First Big Win

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Tigers basketball team started their season on the road last Tuesday evening, November 16, 2021. Lexington made their way to Humboldt High School to face off against the Lady Vikings. The Lady Tigers were bound to get their season started on the right path and secure a win. With an amazing effort put forth by the team, Lexington was able to cruise to a victory over the Lady Vikings by a final score of 58-30.

Breaking the scoring down by each quarter, the Lady Tigers were able to score 19 points in the opening frame and held Humboldt to only five points. In the second quarter, Lexington added another 15 points before halftime and the Lady Vikings scored seven more before intermission. The Lady Tigers came out in the third quarter and placed 14 points on the scoreboard, while Humboldt scored 11 points. In the fourth, Lexington added ten points to cruise to a victory, while only allowing the Lady Vikings to score seven.

The top scorer for the Lady Tigers in the game was Jadyn Yarbro who ended with 16 points on the night. Sarah Simmons added another 13 points for Lexington. Both Diamond Holland and Alaysia Belew recorded six points in the win. A trio of Lady Tiger players were able to secure three points each for the team. Those players were…

