Mallard Found Guilty on Several Counts of Aggregated Sexual Battery and Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Minor

The case of the State of TN vs. Kerry Lewis Mallard ended on the afternoon of Thursday, November 18, 2021, in the Circuit Court of Henderson County before Judge Roy B. Morgan.

He was indicted on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, and counts 2 through 34 were for aggregated sexual battery. He has been found guilty on multiple counts with details to follow in the Wednesday, November 24th edition of The Lexington Progress, as well as the sentencing date.

The trial began on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, with fifteen jurors in place, with closing arguments heard by the jury on Thursday morning, November 18, 2021. After the charging of the jury at 9:38 a.m. on Thursday, three jurors were released by drawing lots.

Lloyd R. Tatum and the defense team drew upon a lack of forensic evidence and witness testimony, while Assistant DA Angela Scott reminded the jury of inconsistencies in defense witness statements and timeframes and that forensic evidence…

