Lexington Board Meets in Monthly Work Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met in their non-voting workshop meeting on Monday evening, November 15, 2021.

The first item discussed was a budget amendment for $749.00 to pay interest on a bond debt for the Solid Waste fund. There was also a minor adjustment for Lexington Electric System for debt service. This was to help reconcile with the Comptroller’s report. The board also continued the discussion on accrued vacation leave and supplementing a portion of family health insurance coverage for city employees.

A TDOT resolution for project Tiger was mentioned, however detailed information will not be released until the official TDOT presentation.

Surplus property and compensation for EMS certifications for the Lexington Fire Department was discussed. The department is also interested in the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, which will offer discounts on IT and security monitoring software and cameras.

For the Public Works Department, a paving management service proposal was discussed as well as extending the BancorpSouth financing for a…

