TDVS Commissioner Baker Dedicates Parkers Crossroads Field of Flags

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Unit President Candy Kurilko, of American Legion Auxiliary #286 Parkers Crossroads, opened the dedication ceremony for the Field of Flags at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

American Legion Post #286 Commander Don Johnson then introduced the special guest speaker for the dedication ceremony, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Major General Tommy H. Baker (Retired). Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray was also recognized at the event.

Commissioner Baker, who is a native of Carroll County, said that, “We’d like for every day to be Veterans Day, and there is no higher honor for me than to be the Commissioner of…

For the complete article, see the November 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

