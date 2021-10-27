City of Lexington Mayor and Board of Aldermen Meet

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met on Monday evening, October 25, 2021, at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility on Maple Street. This was their regular voting session.

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs welcomed Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray who was a part of the audience. Mayor Griggs also announced that the Lexington Cemetery meeting would be at the Operations Facility at 6:00 p.m. on November 2, 2021.

In the consent agenda, the following items were approved: appointments of Andy Anderson to the Board of Zoning Appeals and David Beecham to the Lexington Housing Authority; the second reading on the budget amendment for a Street Department bucket truck; curb installation on the east side of Benwood Drive by Barger Construction for $8,825.00; and the bid for Depot Park right of way sidewalk improvement by Nsite, Inc. at $249,610.35.

Also approved on the consent agenda was the resolution for the LES pension plan amendment concerning accrued leave; the LES Broadband Survey by Younger Associates for $9,500.00; LES write-off’s of delinquent accounts for $16,921.99; LES participation in the TVA Community Care Fund with a match not to exceed…

