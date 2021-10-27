Chamber Holds 36th Annual Dinner

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce held their 36th Annual Chamber Dinner at the First Baptist Church on Thursday evening, October 21, 2021.

Chamber Executive Director Melissa Gilbert gave an overview of the achievements and challenges over the past year saying, “While we’ve certainly had obstacles over the past year, I’m proud of how far we have come in such a short period of time. We’re excited about what we’ve done to promote tourism, partnering with industries and the school system to promote workforce development, applying for grants for small businesses, finishing up the 2020 Leadership Class, and all of the events we’ve been able to host (Festival of the Lakes, Golf Scramble, Henderson County Bicentennial Celebration).”

“The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce was honored to be able to host our 36th Annual Member and Award Dinner, after having to cancel it last year. This event gives the community a chance to share which businesses and individuals in our community are truly doing an outstanding job, especially with all of the challenges that have been presented in the past year,” Gilbert said.

Dr. Clay Hallmark gave the invocation for the dinner and the National Anthem was sung by Lauren Dickson. The President’s message was delivered by this year’s Chamber President Brent Mayfield. Awards this year went to…

