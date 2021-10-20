Lexington Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen for the City of Lexington met in their regular workshop session on Monday evening, October 18, 2021. The workshop is the non-voting session and is for discussion only.

Vice-Mayor Sandra Wood opened the meeting, and Alderman Fred Ellis offered the invocation. Wood reminded the board that this was the non-voting session.

The board then discussed the expiring term of Andy Anderson on the Board of Zoning Appeals and the expiring Housing Authority appointment of David Beecham. Anderson and Beecham had both expressed to Lexington Mayor Griggs that they would like to remain on their respective boards.

The second reading-budget amendment for a Street Department bucket truck was discussed. The final amount came in at $88,610.00.

There was an update on Cemetery Meeting / Public Hearing, which has been scheduled for November 2, 2021, and the Civil Environment Consultants firm will conduct the session around 6:00 p.m. Details will be published in various venues, and this will be an opportunity to get feedback from the entire community. Toywona Mayo was suggested as a contact person to help get the information out. Some issues, such as gravel or stone on top of the grave on the eastern side of the cemetery, are not allowed in the western portion. There may need to be some boundary surveys or title work, as the selling of the lots were not consistent in the years prior. Mr. Ellis asked if the city had the book for the eastern section which recorded the lots, but the city…

