Skeletal Themes for Halloween

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Every once in a while, not only does a story fall into your lap, but almost writes itself. My Aunt Susie Bunch sent me some photographs from Broad Street where two skeletons were getting married, “and yesterday, they were mowing and raking, and laid out to soak up the sun one day.” Susie said it might make a cute filler, but you know, COVID-19 cheated us out of all the creative Halloween activities last year, so filler is turning into feature.

The creative talent and yard display at 770 North Broad Street are Rhonda James, who is enjoying the daily change for her Halloween display. Not only is she great at decorating and event planning, she’s a pretty good writer, so this story gets to go first person!

“Each year I try to do something different for Halloween. Last year I created a 7-foot-wide spider but this year I had wanted to do something fun. There’s so much negative in the world and I just wanted to do something that would bring a smile to people who were…

For complete coverage, see the October 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

