Meet the Bicentennial Mural Artists

The mural for Henderson County’s Bicentennial is coming along very well and there are some very special artists, from our own home county, that are doing the work. Amber Douglas is heading the project, along with Sarah Cagle, Latoya Bomar, and Shannon Turnbo.

The mural is going up on the north wall of Community Bank, in downtown Lexington. Phillip Renfroe, who is the President and CEO of the bank is also our official Henderson County Historian. “Phillip and I drafted the models two years prior to the chamber becoming involved and pointing us toward the idea of a Bicentennial theme for our county. Once we narrowed our ideas, I drew the main concept to include Sarah’s Ferris Wheel design.”

Amber is the art teacher at LHS, and has been doing art “my whole life!” she said with a grin. She has her degree from Lambeth University, started art professionally in 2007, and you may have seen a lot of her work around town. She’s done doors and windows for a lot of businesses, in-house murals, and art work at Pepper’s Pantry, the Robin’s Nest, and Paisley Peacock just to name a few. It’s not her first county seat either, as she has work in downtown Decaturville.

Sarah Cagle is an art teacher as well, and instructs at North Side High School.

