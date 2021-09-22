New Dashboard Will Assist Counties with Redistricting

Release-The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has produced a new online dashboard that gives county government officials and citizens a better understanding of how county commission districts must change in response to the 2020 U.S. Census.

The dashboard uses GIS technology to display population information for each of the state’s 849 county commission districts. The dashboard includes total population, ideal population, and deviation information for every district in all 95 counties.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office continues to provide information and assistance to county governments as they work to complete the 2021 redistricting process. Redistricting helps ensure legislative bodies are meeting the one person, one vote principle of…

