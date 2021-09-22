Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met in their non-voting session on Monday evening, September 20, 2021.

The board discussed the second reading of a proposal to amend the zoning ordinance for M-2 to permit transitional residential housing, the first reading of a budget amendment for, the Street Department for a bucket truck, and a resolution on accrued leave.

Lexington is eligible for a Multimodel Access grant for up to $900,000.00 and is considering a sidewalk project on Natchez Trace Drive from Nidec up to Guy B. Amis Park. On the Lexington Cemetery, Mayor Jeff Griggs said that he would schedule a public meeting to address some ongoing concerns.

First Baptist Church has requested two additional handicap parking stalls on the north side of First Street, which would be adjacent to the current handicap parking stall, which is near Stanford Avenue.

Melissa Gilbert, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce requested that the city display two banners for the Bicentennial event in November. Public Works Director Robbie McCready said that the banners could be up by October 1st in order to help advertise the event. McCready also said that garbage and recycling routes would be…

