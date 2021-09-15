Chamber Kicks Off the Bicentennial with a Ribbon Cutting Event

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce officially kicked off the Bicentennial celebration with a ribbon cutting event on the grounds of the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, September 7, 2021. A cake, which was decorated with the Bicentennial logo, was served afterwards.

Henderson County was formed on November 7, 1821, and celebration events will be held Saturday morning, November 6th, at Lexington, Parkers Crossroads, Sardis, and Scotts Hill. That evening, there will be combined events near the courthouse featuring…

