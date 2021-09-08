Local Relief Items Head to Waverly

Article by W. Clay Crook-

You may have noticed one of the Reeves Bros. Trucking trailers on South Broad Street across from Caywood on Friday and Saturday. The trailer was there to collect relief items, and was a project headed by Teresa Ellis Jones from here in Lexington.

“I’ve been in contact with Mel in Waverly, and up to date on what items were needed,” Teresa said. There has been plenty of bottled water, but other new items were needed. “A truck with COVID-19 masks headed that way earlier.”

When asked what organization was putting together the relief project, Teresa laughed and said, “Me, I’m my own group right now, but with all the relief efforts needed across the country, I’ve been researching the 501c3 guidelines.” She’s great at organizing and set up a tent canopy to…

