FirstBank, First Responders Remember 9-11 with Waddey Art Display

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The tragedies that occurred on September 11, 2001, are now twenty years old- a whole generation has grown up never knowing the freedom that existed in pre-9/11 America. It forever changed how we did things from cyber security to airport security, and the many young men and women who were our friends, relatives, and neighbors who left everything behind to be deployed to the Middle East to places we had never heard of and could hardly pronounce.

A photograph or video from that day can still bring a tear to the eye and can still stop the heart in shock. Like the day when JFK was assassinated, it is a day when everyone remembers exactly where they were and what they were doing.

Those emotions all came back in a rush on Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021, as I entered the lobby at FirstBank. Ida Myracle and FirstBank had invited local artist Raymond Waddey to display his fire truck door tribute to 9/11, along with the first responders from Lexington and Henderson County. As the men and women who serve our community mingled with the bank staff and customers, the thought arose that families on that fateful morning saw their own dear ones off to work on what was thought to be a typically normal day, only to realize as the day unfolded, that those loved ones were lost forever in a monumental tragedy that benchmarked our century.

“I spent a lot of time planning how to lay out the door,” Raymond said, “of what scenes needed to…

For complete coverage, see the September 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!