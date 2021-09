Willo Dean Autry, 84

Frankie Blankenship, 62

Rocky Wade Bunch, 71

Mable Bledsoe Ethridge, 84

Bobby Lockhart, 78

Major Clinton Maness, 87

Edna Ruth Maness, 60

Joan Barker Neely, 67

Curtis Wilson, 66

For complete obituaries, see the September 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!