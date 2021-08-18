Chamber Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Kirk Podiatry’s New Location

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Melissa Gilbert, Director of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, along with the Chamber Ambassadors, hosted a ribbon cutting for Kirk Podiatry at the new 9486 U.S. 412 West location. Dr. Patricia A. Kirk, along with Belinda Brown and Kimberly Cagle, joined the Ambassadors for the cutting of the ribbon. Kirk and staff are very proud of the…

For complete coverage, see the August 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

