Henderson County Man Arrested for Rape of Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Dakota Christopher Bastek, age 25 of Henderson County, was arrested on August 6, 2021, on one count of rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery. The arrest came after a sealed indictment from the Henderson County Grand Jury on Wednesday, August 4th, and stems from incidents on or about…

For the complete story, see the August 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!