THP Releases Sobriety Checkpoints in August for Henderson County and District #8

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released their checkpoint enforcement list for August 2021. There is one checkpoint scheduled for Henderson County for August 13, 2021.

This will be a sobriety checkpoint on State Route 200, at the 10 mile-marker. Other District 8 checkpoints include:

8/6/2021- Decatur County: U.S. Highway 412 at State Route 100, sobriety

8/20/2021- Weakley County: State Route 54 at the 18 mile- marker, seat belt

8/27/2021- Gibson County: State Route 186 at the…

For the complete article, see the August 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

