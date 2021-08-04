| logout
THP Releases Sobriety Checkpoints in August for Henderson County and District #8
Article by W. Clay Crook-
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released their checkpoint enforcement list for August 2021. There is one checkpoint scheduled for Henderson County for August 13, 2021.
This will be a sobriety checkpoint on State Route 200, at the 10 mile-marker. Other District 8 checkpoints include:
8/6/2021- Decatur County: U.S. Highway 412 at State Route 100, sobriety
8/20/2021- Weakley County: State Route 54 at the 18 mile- marker, seat belt
8/27/2021- Gibson County: State Route 186 at the…
