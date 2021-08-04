Sardis Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen for Sardis met in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Sardis Mayor J.W. Creasey opened the meeting, and the board reviewed the financial reports and minutes from the previous meeting, which were approved. The board discussed the new garbage pickup adopted by Scotts Hill and that many of the carts had been delivered, and that the carts are being left where they should be when the truck makes the collection.

City recorder, Wayne Scott, talked about some of the electric rates for street lights in different areas, and the billing is separate for each cluster. The near the Sardis Cemetery runs about $40.00 to $45.00 a month, while the six or seven lights in the parking island cluster is lower and is spending some time to research the situation to find some cost savings. There are lights in three areas that are out and will be reported.

A packet has been worked up on solid waste collection by MTAS and submitted for review. The packet is lengthy and has lots of details, so time will be needed to go over it. Scotts Hill has about twice the number of solid waste customers as Sardis, and they discussed the…

For the complete article, see the August 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

