Proclamation and Red Sand Event for Human Trafficking Awareness Week

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray, along with staff from the Henderson County Health Department, met in a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon, July 29, 2021.

The mayor signed a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Week in Henderson County as red sand was poured into the cracks of the sidewalk and parking lot.

“The Red Sand Project is a participatory art installment designed to shed light on human trafficking,” said Lois Oladele, the Public Health Educator for the Henderson County Health Department. “The red sand is used to…

For the complete article, see the August 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

