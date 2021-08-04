Franklin Street Bridge Replacement Will Have Some Delays

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Franklin Street Bridge, which crosses the Town Branch Creek, may be out for another nine months, as there is still some studies and testing to be done by agencies outside of Lexington.

The bridge crossing is in the low spot behind Williams Furniture and Buck’s Building Supply and was part of the area involved with the Battle of Lexington on December 18, 1862.

Funds for the project are coming from the FEMA Disaster Fund. Public Works Director Robbie McCready said that with the site having a low flood…

For the complete article, see the August 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!