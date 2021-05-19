Lexington City Board Holds Work Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Board of Mayor and Aldermen held their monthly work session on Monday evening, May 17, 2021. The non-voting session was also an in-person meeting.

The mayor opened the floor for the public to discuss concerns raised by citizens on the Hays Park Circle Mobile Home development which has been planned by Mr. Jim Terry. He had hopes of utilizing the site as housing for the formerly incarcerated who qualified to continue in the work program at Dewayne’s Quality Metal Coating.

There were some reservations from about a dozen different speakers on the project, with Randy Tyler taking the lead. Issues ran from neighborhood safety to how the area would be monitored, but mostly its location near residential neighborhoods. Tyler presented some research that indicated that the project fell into transitional housing and that those programs across the state are located in districts zoned for businesses.

Mayor Griggs said that he was submitting the zoning research to MTAS and legal consultants and would present the recommendations.

Dian McGuire is applying for a museum arts grant which may provide up to $5,000.00 in non-matching funds. The funding could be used for music at the Festival of the Lake.

The mayor and board discussed several improvement issues with Brandon McPeake, who is contracted for Animal Control in the city, as well as an all-way stop at Roselawn Street and Eastgate Drive, due to the heavy traffic concerns from the high school ball fields. The board also reviewed various speed hump requests from…

