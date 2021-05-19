Chamber of Commerce Hosts Groundbreaking Event for Falcon Plastics

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce Director Melissa Gilbert and the Chamber Ambassadors hosted a ribbon cutting and groundbreaking event for Falcon Plastics, located in the Timberlake Industrial Park, on Friday, May 11, 2021.

Guy Bender, Falcon Plastics Chairman of the Board and Shae Hensley, Plant Manager joined the “red coat” ambassadors of the Chamber of Commerce, along with city and county officials for the ceremony, with Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray on one of the shovels.

Site plans and approvals were passed by the Lexington Municipal – Regional Planning Commission and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during recent meetings. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said that, “Falcon Plastics is a valued member of our industrial community and it is always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Lexington. It has been a joy to work with them on this project and the City of Lexington looks forward to working with them in the future. I want to commend…

For the complete story, see the May 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

