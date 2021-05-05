Early Tuesday Morning Storm Left Damage from Timberlake Industrial Park to Stanfill Road

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, May 4th storm wasn’t a straight wind one resident along Stanfill Road said. Mr. Golden pointed to a huge oak that was uprooted in his front yard, which lay to the east, while other trees on the power lines fell north and south. Another half dozen trees, “and I mean big ones,” he said were uprooted behind his home and along the fields.

At French’s Trucking, in the Timberlake Industrial Park, a group of tractor trailers were spun into a circle, some facing opposite directions on their sides, and some of the trailers piled atop the others.

While portions of Henderson County experienced heavy rain or hail, the manner in which the tractor trailers and the trees were tossed between Timberlake and Stanfill Road lends plenty of evidence to a…

