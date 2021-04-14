Planning Commission Discusses Liquor Store Proposal and Mobile Home Park

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Municipal-Regional Planning Commission met on Monday evening, April 12, 2021 at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility on Maple Street, with COVID-19 precautions in place.

The commission reviewed and denied a re-zoning request by James Rubin Minor Jr. for some properties on Hall Street and Natchez Trace Drive from R1 Residential to B1 Business. The recommendation from the city planner was that the area is zoned R1 and the future use maps call for R1. Rezoning as B1 could fall into the spot zoning category.

The commission also reviewed and approved an addition site plan for Falcon Plastics Incorporated. The industry plans to build a 20,000 square foot warehouse just south of their building.

In other business, the commission discussed a proposed packaged liquor store on the property located at 726 West Church Street. Many may remember this as the old Huddle House property. The property is owned by RJSB Inc., of West Pointe Drive, Lexington. Attorney Lewis L. Cobb, of Jackson, spoke for Mr. Johnny Melton, who was also present. The issue is that the building lies within 500 feet of a public park area. Mr. Cobb said that the area is actually the maintenance buildings and a rough wooded area that is not used by the public, and that could interpreted as non-public. The current ordinance calls from property line to property line. The commission said that under the current ordinance that they could not recommend approval to the city board.

Eddie Coleman asked for a few minutes before the board to discuss a preliminary field work draft with Mr. Jim Terry for an upgraded mobile home park in the Hays Park Circle, which lies along Crazy Doe Road to Old Huntingdon Road.

Mr. Terry said that Dewayne’s Quality Metal Coatings is participating in the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Work Release program that is providing job skills to qualified inmates in order to combat the high recidivism rate. Mr. Terry said that he was moving the 29 old mobile homes out of the Hays Park Circle area and will replace them with 12 newer mobile homes, not older than 16 years, with all the upgraded features of a mobile home park, as well as a buffer of small family sized houses.

Mr. Terry said that as inmates are released that if they continue to remain in the program and working at the plant, then they…

