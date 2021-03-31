Lady Lions Secure First Victory Over Adamsville

Article by Blake Franklin-

A game that the Lady Lions were hoping would come earlier in the season, made its arrival on Monday, March 22, 2021. The Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions softball team welcomed Adamsville to their home field. Trying their best to get in the win column early on this season, the Lady Lions did just that against Adamsville. In a complete performance all the way around for Scotts Hill, the Lady Lions recorded their first win of the season over the Lady Cardinals, 6-3.

Starting out in the circle for the Lady Lions was Kylie Perry. Perry had a dominant performance for Scotts Hill. She would go the full seven innings of play. Perry would allow only three hits and three runs, while striking out seven batters she faced in the duration of her complete game. A very solid outing for the Lady Lions at a much-needed time.

To go along with strong pitching for Scotts Hill, their bats complemented the team just as well. The Lady Lions collected seven hits against Adamsville in the game. Scotts Hill was led by…

