Heritage Breakfast at Natchez Trace State Park

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Natchez Trace State Park hosted its monthly Heritage Breakfast at Pin Oak Lodge on Thursday morning, March 25, 2021. The breakfast was $5.00 and attendees enjoyed a great morning of sharing stories and information about the families who lived in the park and early park development.

Ranger Greg Taylor answered questions from the group and had questions of his own, as some of his family were from the area in times past.

Cheryl and Dale Mercer are in their retirement years and enjoy traveling the countryside in their RV. When asked where they were from, Dale laughed and said he was from Japan, but Cheryl said she had been raised in the Chesterfield / Middleburg area. She turned out to the be daughter of the late J.B. Johnson.

Mike Osdahr attended from Bartlett, Tennessee and is working with the campground at Pin Oak, and was at Cub Lake campground last year.

Kim Parker and McArthur Lewis are regular attendees and helped identify some of the old house place sites on a map of the area around Pin Oak Lake.

Ranger Taylor said that some of the old home places had been torn down or burned as they were bought out, but some were also moved. Mr. Lewis said that one of the ones that had been moved was on…

For the complete article, see the March 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

