Around 4:30 P.M. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in the Middlefork Community. The cotton gin, old de-linting building and two residences were destroyed, but fortunately there have been no injuries reported. The same buildings were hit in the 1952 tornado.

See the March 31, 2021 edition for additional photographs and story!

Subscrbe Today!