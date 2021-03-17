Joint Economic Community Development Board Meets at Parkers Crossroads

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Joint Economic Community Development Board held its March 11, 2021 meeting at the new Hampton Inn at Parkers Crossroads. Mr. Joe Barker, Executive Director of the Southwest Tennessee Development District was present as a guest, as well as Mr. David Watts representing the Chamber of Commerce. Lexington was represented by Mayor Jeff Griggs, Henderson County by Mayor Eddie Bray, Sardis by Mr. Richard Holland, and Parkers Crossroads by Mayor Kenneth Kizer and City Recorder Steve McDaniel, and Greenbelt / Schools by Steve Wilkinson. Mayor Kenny Parrish was able to participate by telephone.

For Henderson County, Mayor Bray mentioned the recent strategic planning session or economic recovery, and that the active COVID-19 cases are down to 13, and between 5,000 and 6,000 countians have been vaccinated. Charter has a grant from the federal government and will be spending $1.2 million on expanding broadband. Levester Pritchard is the new maintenance supervisor, and Mike McConnell the new solid waste director. Henderson County also turns 200 years old this year and the Chamber of Commerce will be planning some events.

Mayor Griggs also commented on the participation at the strategic planning meeting and said that SWTDD is one of the greatest assets in West Tennessee. Lexington is planning a feasibility study to be able to expand broadband, perhaps through the Lexington Electric System. The Industrial Park has been expanded and some additional preparation grants are being applied for and there have been several prospects in the area of late. The American Job Center will be having an event on March 31st, and the city is planning for an industrial round table, perhaps in April. “We all benefit when people spend their money locally,” he said.

Mayor Kizer also said that the SWTDD team has been a valuable asset and was instrumental in the new playground and other projects. Sales tax volume increased in the Parkers Crossroads area and the new hotel has already been a benefit and has increased local sales.

Mr. Holland said that the generator at the Sardis water plant is now running and the city will be in good shape in case of another emergency. Sardis did not have to go into a boil notice stance during the recent bad weather. The city is also looking at going to an…

